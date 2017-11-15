Video

A man and a teenager have been jailed for murdering a student and attacking his two friends in a night of Halloween violence in south London.

Scotty Kouebitra, 22, suffered knife wounds to the neck and chest when he was set upon in a park in Croydon on 31 October 2016.

In CCTV footage shown to the jury, Mr Kouebitra could be seen backing away from a person wearing a hoodie, who lunged at him with a large knife.