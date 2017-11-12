Video

A young woman who escaped the Taliban, travelling in a refrigerated lorry with her family to come to London aged five, has now begun studying for a PhD at Cambridge University.

Rabia Nasimi was one of three children brought up in Lewisham, south-east London, and now, 17 years later, has begun her research in of the country's top institutions.

She says she wants to eventually put her learning to good use in the country of her birth.