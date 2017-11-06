Video

The chair of the Communities and Local Government Committee has vowed to investigate private landlords, who are housing the homeless in tiny flats.

Clive Betts told the BBC the practice, which involves landlords converting family homes into several flats and renting them out to homeless people on housing benefit, was "an abuse of the system".

Gary lives in a 10sq m (110sq ft) room in Hounslow, which is rented out to him as a studio flat.

You can watch the full report on Inside Out London at 19:30 on Monday 6 November on BBC One.