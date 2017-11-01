Video

A 52-year-old London mum of four who picked up a painting brush for the first time four years ago is now illustrating the latest Gucci clothing collection.

Helen Downie, known as @Unskilledworker on her Instagram, was spotted by Gucci 18 months after she had started painting.

The fashion brand's creative director Alessandro Michele chose Ms Downie's work to feature in a collaborative series with several Instagram artists.