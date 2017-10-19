Video

A group of youths set off several fireworks on a bus, in shops and in a street in north London.

Footage of the firework being set off on the bus was filmed by a passenger who was travelling along North Road in Islington on Saturday evening.

Transport for London described it as "idiotic behaviour" which was "extremely dangerous and will not be tolerated."

Police said the youths had made off before they arrived and no-one was injured.