Laptop snatched from cafe

Two moped riding thieves snatched a laptop from a woman's hands while she worked in a north London cafe.

The raid is the second theft from the same cafe in three weeks, Vlabona Sadiku, the owner of Bread and Bean Cafe in Archway, told the BBC.

Ms Sadiku said: "We thought it was a one-off, but now it looks like it's going to happen all the time.

"If they have the courage to walk into our cafe and steal from a table without repercussion, there's no telling what they could do."