CCTV issued in triple sex attack case

A teenage girl was sexually assaulted by three different men within an hour as she walked home from a night out.

Police said the 17-year-old was attacked in Bethnal Green, east London, after becoming separated from friends.

They believe the girl, who was found "distressed" by a member of the public, may also have been drugged.

CCTV has been released of two men police want to speak to in connection with the attacks, which happened on the night of 29 in to 30 September.