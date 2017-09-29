Video

Carol Felstead had a happy childhood and grew up to achieve her dream of becoming a nurse.

But following a now discredited form of psychotherapy, she began believing her family had carried out satanic abuse and murder.

Her family only found out after she died in 2005 aged 41 - after 20 years without contact.

Mrs Felstead's relatives are now leading a campaign to help other families who believe they have been falsely accused after their loved ones have undergone the same regression therapy.