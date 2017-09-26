Video

CCTV of a man wanted for questioning over an acid attack outside a bar in east London has been released.

The Met Police said the victim may lose his sight in one eye.

The 26-year-old was in Old Street, east London, on Sunday night when he was approached by a man outside Bounce Bar who tried to sell him and his friend nitrous oxide, also known as laughing gas.

The pair refused, with heated words exchanged, and when they walked past the suspect later he sprayed a substance at the victim.

No arrests have yet been made.