FC Cologne fans bring London to halt

Some 20,000 FC Cologne fans have come to the capital for Thursday's match against Arsenal.
Thousands of football fans have made their presence felt ahead of their team's Europa League match against Arsenal on Thursday.
Some 20,000 FC Cologne supporters have reportedly come to London, briefly bringing the West End to a standstill as they marched down Oxford Street.
It is the first time in 25 years Cologne have played in an international club competition. Police said they were unaware of any trouble so far.
14 Sep 2017
