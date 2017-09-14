Video
FC Cologne fans bring West End to a standstill
A large group of football fans has made their presence felt ahead of their team's Europa League match against Arsenal on Thursday.
Some 20,000 FC Cologne supporters have come to the UK, briefly bringing the West End to a standstill as they marched down Oxford Street.
It is the first time in 25 years Cologne have played in an international club competition.
The Met Police said they were unaware of any trouble so far.
14 Sep 2017
