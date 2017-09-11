Video
Child sent behind counter to steal phone in Bromley
CCTV of a shop theft in which a distraction thief used a small boy to steal a phone has been released by the Met Police.
The footage shows the man distracting the shopkeeper by pretending to want to make a purchase.
As he did so, the boy went behind the shop counter and took a Samsung Galaxy S7 smartphone from beside the till.
Police were called to the store in The Glades Shopping Centre in Bromley on 30 August.
11 Sep 2017
