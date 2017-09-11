Inside JMW Turner's renovated house

Video

A house designed by one of England's greatest painters has undergone a £2.4m renovation, saving it from ruin.

Sandycombe Lodge in Twickenham, south-west London, was designed and built by JMW Turner in 1807, but had fallen into disrepair.

BBC Inside Out was allowed inside following months of painstaking renovation by a team of conservation builders.

