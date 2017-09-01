Police release CCTV in hunt for Bow acid attack robber

Video

The Met Police has launched an appeal for information after a takeaway delivery driver was sprayed with acid and robbed in east London.

The attack took place in Dane Place, Bow at 18:20 BST on 2 May and resulted in the 21-year-old victim suffering burns to his face as he sat in his car.

The suspect approached him on a bicycle and demanded money, Scotland Yard said. When the victim said he did not have any, he was squirted in the face with a chemical that smelt of ammonia.

The suspect is described as a white youth who was wearing a black hooded top, blue jeans, black shoes and a grey/green snood. He was on a black hybrid bicycle.