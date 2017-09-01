Police hunt acid attack robber
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Police release CCTV in hunt for Bow acid attack robber

The Met Police has launched an appeal for information after a takeaway delivery driver was sprayed with acid and robbed in east London.

The attack took place in Dane Place, Bow at 18:20 BST on 2 May and resulted in the 21-year-old victim suffering burns to his face as he sat in his car.

The suspect approached him on a bicycle and demanded money, Scotland Yard said. When the victim said he did not have any, he was squirted in the face with a chemical that smelt of ammonia.

The suspect is described as a white youth who was wearing a black hooded top, blue jeans, black shoes and a grey/green snood. He was on a black hybrid bicycle.

  • 01 Sep 2017
  • From the section London