Islamic State recruiter encouraged London Bridge attack

An undercover BBC reporter spent several weeks in July 2016 talking to an Islamic State recruiter who suggested he should carry out an attack at London Bridge.

During conversations on an encrypted messaging site, the agent directed the reporter to terrorist tutorials which demonstrated how a vehicle could be used to kill people.

The authorities were fully aware of the reporter's contact with the terrorist organisation.

