Grenfell children in special Bugsy Malone performance

Pupils from Avondale primary school in west London have been rehearsing for a performance of Bugsy Malone.

Many of the children who attend the school has lost someone they know in the Grenfell Tower tragedy.

A teacher and three pupils from the school were among the victims.

The play is just one way the school is trying to help the children cope with the aftermath of the fire in June in which at least 80 people are thought to have lost their lives.