Moped raiders smash into Knightsbridge jewellers

Video

A group of moped riders used sledgehammers to smash their way into a west London jewellers.

The group went into the Boodles store in Basil Street, Knightsbridge, at about 10:30 BST and smashed through counter displays.

Footage captured by Saif Mukhtar showed the robbers make away on their mopeds through the streets of the capital.

Scotland Yard said nobody was injured in the raid and no arrests have been made.