Moped robbers at Lewisham temple drag woman to the floor

Video

Three moped robbers attacked a woman outside a Hindu temple in Lewisham, south London.

The 52-year-old victim was approached by a man wearing a crash helmet outside the temple on Clarendon Rise at about 16:40 BST on Tuesday.

CCTV footage shows how one suspect grabbed her gold necklace and tried to remove it from her neck.

The victim resisted but was dragged to the floor before the necklace - valued at £600 - broke free.

The footage, taken from cameras overlooking the temple, shows the suspect then making off on the back of one of two mopeds.

The police are looking for three suspects. The first is described as male wearing a black crash helmet, white shirt, a dark blue jacket with grey trousers and black shoes.

The second suspect was wearing a black crash helmet, blue shoes and a grey tracksuit with white stripes. The third suspect was also wearing a black crash helmet, a grey hooded top, dark trousers and white trainers.