Putney Bridge: CCTV of jogger 'pushing' woman in front of bus

A woman has escaped serious injury after appearing to be pushed by a jogger into the path of a bus.

CCTV of the incident shows a man running along Putney Bridge in west London and appearing to shove the 33-year-old into the road.

The oncoming bus is forced to swerve into the adjacent lane to avoid hitting her.

Sgt Mat Knowles said: "It was only due to the superb quick reactions of the bus driver that she was not hit by the vehicle."

The Metropolitan Police said the bus stopped and passengers tended to the woman - who received minor injuries - following the incident on the morning of 5 May.

Officers said the jogger ran the other way across the bridge around 15 minutes later and the victim attempted to speak to him, but "he did not acknowledge her".