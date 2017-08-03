Baby boxes 'not as good as cots or moses baskets'

Video

The Lullaby Trust has raised doubts over the benefits of Finnish-style baby boxes, which infants can sleep in, saying there was no evidence they reduced the rate of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS).

Francine Bates, chief executive of the charity, and Miia Laurikainen - a parent who used a baby box for her son - discuss their merits.

