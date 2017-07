Video

Two men captured on CCTV shooting a man and robbing his wife have been jailed.

During the robbery the victim was shot in the leg and the stomach. He was shot a third time as he lay injured on the floor.

Nyrome Hinds, of Forest Road, E17, was sentenced to 32 years in prison while David Sterling, of Cologne Road, SW11, was sentenced to 11-and-a-half years.