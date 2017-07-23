Dozens of job offers for girl fined for lemonade stand

Video

The father of a five-year-old girl, who was fined for setting up a lemonade stall outside her house, says she’s been inundated with offers from places who want to host her stall.

Andre Spicer told 5 live’s Weekend Breakfast programme that his daughter had received offers from festivals, supermarkets and London’s Borough Market.

“We should be encouraging our kids to get out there and give things a go," he said.

"To try out things like making a stand, or show short films they've made. Something, rather than just having them indoors all the time."

Tower Hamlets Council has since apologised for issuing the fixed penalty notice and cancelled the fine.