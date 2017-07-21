Saima Ahmed's brother focussing on the investigation

Video

The brother of Saima Ahmed, who went missing from her home in Wembley in 2015, has told BBC London his family has been left devastated by the death of his sister.

Sadat Ahmed said his family remained focused on the investigation into her death.

"All we want is to know what happened to Saima," he said.

He admitted the family "may never know" what really happened to Saima, whose remains were found in the grounds of a mansion and nearby golf club in Edinburgh in January 2016.