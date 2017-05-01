Video

A cat was rescued by a passerby after taking an unexpected dip in the River Thames while fleeing a feline foe.

A Good Samaritan came to her rescue, leaning down to drag her out. Felix sauntered off to fight another day, with barely a backward glance.