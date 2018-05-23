Armed police arrest man at Lincoln University
Armed police arrest man at University of Lincoln

The arrest of a man by armed police at a university campus has been caught on a mobile phone camera.

Students in the University of Lincoln library were told to stay inside the building during the incident.

A 25-year-old man, who is not a student, has been arrested. Lincolnshire Police apologised for "any alarm caused".

