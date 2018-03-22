G4 perform to concertgoer after fall
G4 perform to concertgoer after fall in Lincoln street

G4 perform Elvis Presley's Can't Help Falling in Love outside Lincoln's New Theatre Royal after a concertgoer tripped and fell.

The former X Factor finalists gave an an impromptu performance to Marjorie Everett after she fell outside the theatre on Monday.

Mrs Everett, who has since recovered, was taken to hospital as a precaution.

