G4 perform to concertgoer after fall in Lincoln street
G4 perform Elvis Presley's Can't Help Falling in Love outside Lincoln's New Theatre Royal after a concertgoer tripped and fell.
The former X Factor finalists gave an an impromptu performance to Marjorie Everett after she fell outside the theatre on Monday.
Mrs Everett, who has since recovered, was taken to hospital as a precaution.
22 Mar 2018
