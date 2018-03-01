Media player
UK snow: First kiss after groom escapes snow
Mike Enright wasn't sure if he'd make it to the venue on time to tie the know with wife-to-be Gina Metcalf.
But after being stranded in heavy snow, kind-hearted locals came to the rescue, and he made it with just an hour to spare.
01 Mar 2018
