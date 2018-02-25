Video

Hare coursers travel hundreds of miles to take part in illegal contests.

And Lincolnshire, with its flat and open farmland, is seen as an ideal location.

It means police in the county find themselves leading in the fight against the blood sport.

You can see this story in full on BBC Inside Out Yorkshire and Lincolnshire at 19:30 GMT on BBC One on Monday 26 January, or via iPlayer for 30 days afterwards.