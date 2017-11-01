Football club welcomes 'cup' babies

Video

Lincoln City welcome the first babies born nine months after the Imps' FA Cup run.

The club overcame Premier League Burnley to reach the Quarter Finals, where they were knocked out by Arsenal.

An article in the British Medical Journal in 2013 suggested that sporting success could lead to an increase in the number of births. The report cited a 16% increase in births in Catalonia nine months after Barcelona won the European Cup in 2009.