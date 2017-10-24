'Guard of honour' for young cancer patient

Video

A 12-year-old girl has taken part in a hospital ceremony to mark the end of her eight months of chemotherapy.

Alice Rossington, from Grantham in Lincolnshire, was diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer in February and had to have part of her femur removed due to a tumour.

At Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge, staff who cared for her formed a 'guard of honour' and cheered as she rang a bell signalling the end of her treatment.