'Guard of honour' for young cancer patient

Hospital 'guard of honour' for 12-year-old cancer patient
A 12-year-old girl has taken part in a hospital ceremony to mark the end of her eight months of chemotherapy.
Alice Rossington, from Grantham in Lincolnshire, was diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer in February and had to have part of her femur removed due to a tumour.
At Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge, staff who cared for her formed a 'guard of honour' and cheered as she rang a bell signalling the end of her treatment.
24 Oct 2017
