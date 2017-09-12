Video

Nine members of a traveller family who kept workers in squalid conditions have been jailed for modern day slavery offences.

One victim, whose ordeal spanned more than 25 years, was made to dig his own grave.

The head of the family, Martin Rooney Senior, was jailed for 10 years, while two of his sons were each jailed for more than 15 years.

The traveller family were described as "chilling in their mercilessness".