Calls to silence noisy road in Lincolnshire

Noise made by the surface of a road in North East Lincolnshire is affecting residents and should be silenced, according to a local MP.

Martin Vickers, Conservative MP for Cleethorpes, raised the issue of the A180 in Parliament, calling for the concrete sections of the dual carriageway to be fully resurfaced.

"I've sat in the homes of constituents as much as a mile away from the road and you can hear the constant rumble of HGVs going over the surface," he said.

Motorists also claim it can be hard to have a conversation while driving on the road.

"In 2000, the then Labour government in their transport plans said all concrete roads would be removed by 2010 on a priority basis," Mr Vickers added.