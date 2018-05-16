Community launches minibus service
Volunteers replace axed Rutland bus service

Unhappy with news their local bus service was going to be axed, residents of Uppingham in Rutland took matters in to their own hands.

A group of 150 volunteers got together to start up the Uppingham Hopper, a minibus service for the town.

The Hopper runs in and around the town, is staffed by volunteer drivers and passengers are asked for donations towards running costs.

