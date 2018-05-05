Stones campaign
Video

Stone legacy for terminally ill girl Isla Tansey

A seven-year-old girl with terminal spinal cancer has started a campaign to decorate and hide stones.

Isla Tansey, from Hinckley, Leicestershire, has asked people to get involved and says anyone who finds one should take a selfie and post it on social media using #islasstones.

Her parents, Simon and Katherine Tansey, said they hoped the stones will create a "legacy" for their daughter.

