Stone legacy for terminally ill girl Isla Tansey
A seven-year-old girl with terminal spinal cancer has started a campaign to decorate and hide stones.
Isla Tansey, from Hinckley, Leicestershire, has asked people to get involved and says anyone who finds one should take a selfie and post it on social media using #islasstones.
Her parents, Simon and Katherine Tansey, said they hoped the stones will create a "legacy" for their daughter.
05 May 2018
