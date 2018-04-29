Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Are everyday saris on the decline?
The use of saris as an everyday clothing item is thought to be on the decline.
A play was recently performed at Anokhi House of Sarees, in Leicester, which looked at the changing experiences of British South Asian communities - including the fall of everyday saris.
The decline is believed to be a worldwide trend following the rapid spread of globalisation in India since the 1990s.
-
29 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window