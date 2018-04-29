Are everyday saris on the decline?
The use of saris as an everyday clothing item is thought to be on the decline.

A play was recently performed at Anokhi House of Sarees, in Leicester, which looked at the changing experiences of British South Asian communities - including the fall of everyday saris.

The decline is believed to be a worldwide trend following the rapid spread of globalisation in India since the 1990s.

