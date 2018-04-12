Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Buried' Loughborough shopping centre pub to reopen?
An abandoned pub which was "buried" under a shopping centre in Loughborough 25 years ago could reopen.
The Green Man closed in 1993 and was sealed under the Carillon Court shopping centre.
It is used as a training site for firefighters but centre manager Baljit Kooner said if another entrance is made, the pub could be brought back into use.
12 Apr 2018
