Blue collar aim for police puppies

Video

A force has bred its own litter of police dogs for the first time with the birth of five puppies.

The mother of the pedigree German shepherds, PD Orla, injured her wrist the day before she was due to start work.

The injury meant she was unable to be a police dog, so Leicestershire Police decided to use her to breed a litter.

The puppies will now go to their new handlers for police dog training.