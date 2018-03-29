Video

Footage shows a fox kept captive in a brick shed a day before a hunt was due to meet nearby.

Gamekeeper Nigel Smith has been found guilty of an animal welfare offence but has never explained why he kept the animal captive at the Buckminster Estate, near Grantham.

He was filmed by the League Against Cruel Sports carrying a net and bag and going to retrieve the animal the day before the Belvoir Hunt was due to take place.