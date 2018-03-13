Giant moon suspended in cathedral nave

Media player
Giant moon sculpture suspended in Leicester Cathedral
A giant sculpture of the moon has been suspended inside a city cathedral.
The 7m (23ft)-wide model, which is a detailed representation of the moon's surface, will be in the nave of Leicester Cathedral to mark British Science Week.
It has been created by artist Luke Jerram and has been on display around the world, including in Hong Kong, Latvia, the UAE and India.
