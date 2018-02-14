Media player
Video
Fire rips through derelict Leicestershire factory
Firefighters spent the night tackling a blaze at a derelict five-storey building in Ashby De La Zouch.
No one was injured in the blaze, which is believed to have started on the first floor.
An exclusion zone has been set up around the building on Burton Road as part of it has now collapsed.
14 Feb 2018
- From the section Leicester
