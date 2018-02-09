Man hurt in zebra crossing hit-and-run

Video

A man is in hospital after being hit by a car that failed to stop at a zebra crossing.

The moment the victim was struck by what police believe was a silver hatchback in St Peters Road, Leicester, on Thursday evening was caught on CCTV.

The 61-year-old is in a stable condition at the city's Royal Infirmary with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Sgt Jim Purdie, from Leicestershire Police, said "This was a particularly nasty incident witnessed by a number of people. The area where it happened would have been busy with vehicles and pedestrians.