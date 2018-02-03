Media player
Ever wondered what a dry riser is?
You may have seen red boxes dotted labelled "Dry riser" around high-rise buildings and not given them a second thought.
But, as Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service explains, they help firefighters quickly get water into buildings more than 18m (59ft) high.
