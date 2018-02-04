Teen who self-harmed finds boxing refuge

Video

A teenager who has tried to take her own life says she uses a boxing gym as an escape.

Kirsty, 16, started self-harming following problems at home - but says Gunn's Gym in Birstall, Leicestershire, has helped tackle her problems.

The gym has the largest number of girls of any boxing gym in Europe.

If you are affected by these issues, please contact the Samaritans on the free helpline 116 123 or visit the website.

Inside Out East Midlands is on BBC One on Monday at 19:30 and on iPlayer afterwards.