Video

CCTV cameras captured a man dragging his ex-wife's body through the streets in a suitcase after he murdered her.

Ashwin Daudia, now 51, claimed Kiran Daudia, 46, died after he "lost control", but the Crown Prosecution Service said there was "overwhelming evidence" he had intended to kill her.

He was found guilty of murder and given a life sentence with a minimum term of 18 years.