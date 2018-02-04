Sample a Richard III concept album

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Sample of a Richard III folk-rock concept album
Folk rock band The Legendary Ten Seconds have created no less than five albums dedicated to Richard III.
From ballads to concept tracks to Christmas singles, the band says "there are so many stories to tell".
04 Feb 2018
