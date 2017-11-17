Video

A robber who attacked a woman with an axe in a convenience store has been jailed for eight years.

Neil Gordon, 41, walked into Premier Craven Street Stores, Melton Mowbray, on 1 March, and demanded money from the till.

He hit the shop owner over the head with the axe and fled with about £300 in cash. She was treated at Nottingham's Queen's Medical Centre for a cut to her head.

Before this he had entered One Stop Store in nearby Grange Drive and brandished the axe at a cashier before knocking her to the floor and fleeing empty-handed.

Gordon, of New Street in Melton, pleaded guilty at Leicester Crown Court to one count of robbery, one count of attempted robbery, two counts of possession of a knife blade or sharp pointed article in a public place and one count of theft from a shop.