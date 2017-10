Video

A woman who "set out to help people" has created a food bank - just for pets.

Lisa Parratt, from Market Harborough in Leicestershire, said she thought as people need food banks, pets could also benefit.

She has been "inundated" with donations and now has 500 meals for cats and dogs.

The RSPCA said pet food banks could offer a lifeline to owners who were struggling to feed their animals.