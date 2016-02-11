The couple who waited 40 years for love

Video

A couple kept apart by the woman's strict father have married almost 40 years later - after the man proposed on BBC Radio 4.

Bill Brookman originally asked Madeleine Coburn to go to the pub with him in 1978, when he was 23 and she was 16, but she was forbidden from going.

They were telling their story to The Listening Project for BBC Radio 4 when Bill asked Madeleine to marry him.