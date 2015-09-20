Being called 'a gorilla' changed my life
Bullying victim teams up with amputee for fashion show

Lydia Unsudimi barely smiled for two years after a classmate compared her face to that of a gorilla.

After overcoming her insecurities she founded The I Love Me Project to help other young people become more confident too.

Now she has teamed up with Sian Green-Lord, whose leg was severed by a taxi while on holiday in New York, for a fashion show at De Montfort University featuring people with and without disabilities.

