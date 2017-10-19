Video

A mother and daughter have spoken of their excitement ahead of Diwali - which is celebrated by Hindus, Sikhs and Jains, this year on 19 October.

The festival of light celebrates the victory of good over evil, and Leicester's Diwali celebrations are thought to be one of the largest outside India.

Priti Raichura and her seven-year-old daughter Sia, from Birstall, took the BBC through their Diwali preparations.